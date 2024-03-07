fbpx
"We must resist aggression and support Armenia" – Cyprus foreign minister

Cyprus’s foreign minister in Yerevan

Coercion and use of force cannot replace dialogue and peaceful dispute resolution,” stated Cyprus’s foreign minister Constantinos Kombos in Yerevan. He was in Armenia for a two-day official visit.

He reaffirmed Nicosia’s stance on the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries in line with international law and the UN Charter. He emphasized, “We must stand against aggression and support Armenia, both politically and materially.”

Notably, earlier this week, the Greek defense minister was in Yerevan, highlighting the successful partnership between Armenia, Greece, and Cyprus.

Following the visit, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the ministries of foreign affairs of Armenia and Cyprus was signed.

Diplomatic missions to open

We have decided to open a diplomatic mission in Cyprus in the near future. We will make every effort to achieve this within this year,” stated Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

In 2024, Cyprus will open a diplomatic mission in Yerevan, announced Cyprus’s foreign minister Konstantinos Kombos.

Cyprus has been and will continue to be a faithful friend and strong supporter of Armenia.”
As the Armenian Foreign Minister mentioned, Cyprus provides significant support to Armenia “at the level of Armenia-EU relations.”

His Cypriot counterpart added that this includes lobbying for an increase in the number of European Union observers patrolling the Armenian-Azerbaijani border:

Cyprus will systematically and tirelessly work towards strengthening the institutional dialogue between the EU and Armenia. We will strongly support Armenia’s approach to the EU with economic and political means while promoting a reform agenda. Cyprus has been and will remain a faithful friend, reliable partner, and strong supporter for Armenia.”

