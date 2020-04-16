How knowledge conquers coronavirus: distance learning in Azerbaijan

Valida teaches mathematics to high school students in preparatory courses. When Azerbaijan announced a strict quarantine regime, all educational institutions were closed. But public and private schools and universities soon switched to distance learning.

“Specifically, in my line of work, quarantine did not become an unsolvable problem; I can teach online, send and check homework.

It’s just that it’s sad to be unable to see the kids face-to-face everyday, but it’s nothing too terrible, we’re on track with the lessons and everything is going well.

I even have found some advantages to teaching online, and the kids have too. Quarantine has helped many children and parents realize that this is also an option, and not the worst one.

Some parents complain that online lessons prevent them from working, for example, if they only have one computer at home. But there is no way around it: they will have to make a choice – either the child will not study until this is all over, or they will have to adjust their own schedule to fit the school schedule.

And we have another option: if someone cannot participate, they will then be sent a video of the lesson, and will be able to ask questions, for example, in a chat.

Of course, it’s much better when you see a student at least once a week to talk to them personally. And so you have to pester them in the chat: well, have you done the task or not?

On the other hand, I don’t remember any cases when a person who was initially motivated was discouraged by technical problems – there being no computer, no room available, and so on. They will still learn, despite the pandemic, and that’s that.

My students are rather worried about the uncertainty and the fact that the final exams are constantly being rescheduled.

My only problem is that it’s hard for me to concentrate when I work from home. I used to go somewhere else with my laptop to teach, but now I don’t have any other choice, I have to stay home.

You have to work on your discipline. It’s difficult, but it works out in the end.

And if we’re talking about difficulties in general, then, for example, I got used to walking a lot every day, and now my body aches for it.



At first, I tried not to leave my house at all – to be honest, I was scared. Then I got used to it.And one of the positive aspects is that I don’t spend money on food here and there, I cook it myself, and I’ve ended up saving a lot of money.

