Georgia records highest number of daily coronavirus cases since April

Over the past 24 hours, 38 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Georgia.

This is a record number for the country. Prior to that, the highest daily number was recorded on April 16, when 34 cases of COVID-19 were detected in 24 hours.

According to epidemiologists, however, the situation is not alarming and the increase in the number of cases of coronavirus infection is not a reason to introduce strict quarantine measures in the country.

Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia says the beginning of the academic year will not be postponed and studies in schools and higher educational institutions will resume on September 15, as planned.

The Dona candy store cluster in Batumi

Of the 38 new cases of coronavirus, 26 were detected in Batumi. Of these, 23 are associated with the candy store Dona. COVID-19 was detected in both Dona branches. All 23 infected employees of the cafe. It is not yet known whether the infection has spread beyond the candy store to those the employees may have been in touch with.

Unlike Svaneti, where on August 10, due to the detection of 16 cases of coronavirus in the village of Lengeri, quarantine was declared in Lengeri and Mestia, Batumi will not be closed, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said today.

“A large number of our holiday makers are concentrated in Batumi, and here it is necessary to concentrate attention, intensify testing on the boulevard and at different points,” Gakharia said.

The National Center for Disease Control has expanded testing in Batumi.

The Ministry of Health of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara advises all citizens who have been to Dona or have come into contact with people who have been there over the past two weeks to be tested.

Residents and tourists can take a free coronavirus test in Batumi in three special tents located on the territory of the boulevard.

“There are three laboratories in Batumi, and 1600-1800 tests can be carried out daily. If necessary, the relevant services of Imereti and Samegrelo regions will be connected,” said Amiran Gamkrelidze, head of the National Center for Disease Control.

The situation is being managed and under control – Amiran Gamkrelidze

NCDC Head Gamkrelidze says the increase in the number of people infected with the coronavirus was predictable, as domestic tourism increased in the summer.

Photo: JAMnews / David Pipia

This number of new cases does not represent a large burden on the health system, he said.

“In principle, it was predictable from the point of view that the country has increased mobility. In summer, domestic tourism has grown significantly. Whether it is 38 cases, 25, 30 or 50, it is not a big burden for the health care system. The situation is manageable and controllable,” Gamkrelidze said.

According to the National Center for Disease Control, by that time 386,000 people had done PCR tests in Georgia.

According to the Prime Minister, it is necessary the virus does not spread from Batumi to those cities where vacationers will return. Therefore, Gakharia called on the mayors of cities to strictly control the wearing of masks in public transport, trade and food facilities.

As of September 2, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia increased to 1548, 1270 people were cured, and 19 have died. 6059 people are in quarantine mode, and 239 are under stationary supervision.