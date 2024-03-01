"Talking about LGBT propaganda in Georgia is as absurd as the idea of dragging us into war." Comment

ban of LGBT propaganda in Georgia

“Talks of LGBT propaganda are as absurd as the notion that someone is dragging us into war. It’s only done to win votes, and it’s just another Russian law, [representatives of the ruling party have repeatedly stated that the West and Ukraine are allegedly trying to drag Georgia into the war and force it to open a second front in Abkhazia – JAMnews]” political scientist Paata Zakareishvili stated on the news show “News of the day,” commenting on the ruling party of Georgia‘s intention to adopt a law against “LGBT propaganda.”

Exactly one year ago, the Georgian government already attempted to pass a law on foreign agents, similar to the Russian one. And now, the ruling party “Georgian dream” is initiating a new “Russian” law — against so-called LGBT propaganda. This was announced at a special briefing on February 29 by the executive secretary of the “Georgian dream,” Mamuka Mdinaradze. According to Mdinaradze, the ruling party is preparing a bill that will protect society from “pseudo-liberal ideology and its inevitable harmful consequences.” A similar law was adopted in Russia in 2022.

Paata Zakareishvili: “This is a misconception, just like the misconception that someone is dragging us into war. It has absolutely nothing to do with reality. Clearly, this is part of the pre-election campaign (parliamentary elections are to be held in Georgia in October 2024 — JAMnews), because they want to attract the right-wing, ultra-right, conservative segment of the population.

Because they know perfectly well that pro-European, pro-democratic voters do not vote for ‘Georgian Dream,’ or they vote at a minimal level. There is no danger; no one can dictate what values we should adhere to.”

This topic is not relevant in Georgia. Nobody in Georgia talks about this. No political party says that if it comes to power, it will definitely carry out reforms regarding the LGBT community. This is a fabrication!

Similarly, no one talks about war. But they create an illusion [as if someone is dragging us into war]. This is done only to win voters, and this is yet another Russian law”.