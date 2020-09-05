Murder, protests, and, again, coronavirus - "Past week in the Caucasus" from JAMnews, video

A review of what happened in the South Caucasus in the week of August 31-September 5, 2020

• Op-ed: S. Ossetia protests – punishing the guilty isn’t enough. The system has to be changed

• Taxi fare scandal in Azerbaijan – are ‘tomatoes’ to blame?

• Armenia to replace state of emergency with quarantine measures – what’s the difference?

• American congressman says Russia behind anti-Turkey statements in Georgia