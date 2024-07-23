"Some decisions by the Georgian government were mistakes" – Former White House adviser

John Bolton’s Interview on Georgia

John Bolton, former White House National Security Adviser (2018-2019), told the Georgian edition of Voice of America that some recent decisions by the Georgian government were mistaken and detrimental. He warned of a potentially dangerous period ahead for the country.

What John Bolton said

When asked about his view on the current relationship between the two countries in light of recent events, Bolton responded:

“It is clear that relations are not in the best shape right now, and it is true that some of the recent decisions by the Georgian government have been mistaken, unsuccessful, and harmful. I believe that when disagreements arise among friends, it is better to keep them private.

I hope that the current Georgian government recognizes what is happening and understands that the situation may worsen, leaving Georgia in a more vulnerable position.

In the long term, Georgia’s place can only be with NATO and the Western world. That is Georgia’s reality. The unfortunate circumstance of having been in the Soviet Union for over 70 years should not distance the Georgian people from European integration.

We must not allow Russian influence in Georgia, Armenia, or Azerbaijan, or in any of the Caucasian countries, to lead them back, not even to the Soviet Union, but to the Russian Empire.

So, there are definitely issues with the current Georgian government’s policies. But I would prefer to address these issues behind closed doors.”

When asked whether we might see a change in the U.S. administration and how Bolton thinks current U.S. policy towards Georgia might be reassessed—particularly the recent State Department review of cooperation with Georgia—Bolton replied:

“Considering Donald Trump’s relationship with Vladimir Putin, I am very concerned that Trump might be more inclined to support increased Russian influence in Georgia, which I find very undesirable. This worries me.

Remember, Trump knows little about history and geography. Once, he asked then-White House Chief of Staff if Finland was still part of Russia. He is sensitive to what Putin says about Russia-Georgia relations and might side with Russia. Therefore, I think we are potentially facing a very dangerous time.”

Bolton also discussed the risks and benefits he perceives for Georgia in pursuing a strategic partnership with China:

“I don’t understand why Georgia wants a strategic partnership with China. When I visited the Caucasus in 2019, we discussed this with the then-Georgian government. Since then, it has become clear that the new Russia-China axis reminds us of the China-Soviet Union alliance during the Cold War.

Georgia already has a border with Russia, and given China’s influence over Russia due to the war in Ukraine, Georgia is very close to having a border with China as well.

That is not a border you might want. Look at countries that cannot geographically avoid China, such as India and Vietnam in Southeast Asia. Therefore, this only underscores that China, through the Belt and Road Initiative, credit diplomacy, and frankly, blatant corruption, is trying to engage countries like Georgia in strategic relationships. This will not yield positive results for Georgia.”