Abkhazia
Abkhazia

Rolling blackouts in Abkhazia canceled

Abundant floods have allowed the Ingur hydroelectric power station – the only source that supplies Abkhazia with electricity – to enter normal operation. As a result, rolling blackouts in Abkhazia have been cancelled.

Throughout the winter, due to the low water level at the Ingur dam, the HPP operated in a limited mode. The resulting deficit was partially replenished by electricity imported from Russia. Due to a shortage of generation, the government introduced four-hour rolling blackouts across the country last fall. This caused strong discontent among the population.

But over the past two weeks, the shutdown schedule has been decreasing in parallel with the increase in the water level in the Jvari reservoir. All generators are now running at full capacity.

Now, due to heavy floods, the management of the Ingur HPP decided to dump the excess volume into the bed of the Ingur River.

