US Senator Ben Cardin: "Georgian Dream elected an anti-American provocateur as president"

Senator Cardin criticizes Georgian authorities

US Senator Ben Cardin, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, made sharply critical remarks on December 17 about Georgia’s authorities, including ruling Georgian Dream-backed President Mikheil Kavelashvili.

“U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, condemned the ruling Georgian Dream party’s continued violence against peaceful protestors following Saturday’s controversial presidential election, conducted by parliament and widely challenged by Georgian society and international observers.

The escalation in attacks coincides with Georgian Dream’s suspension of European Union accession talks on November 28, a move at odds with the country’s constitutional commitment to Euro-Atlantic integration,” the statement reads.

Ben Cardin on Kavelashvili: “A notorious anti-American provocateur”

“Georgian Dream has once again revealed its true nature with the selection of notorious anti-American provocateur Mikheil Kavelashvili as its standard bearer.

Mr. Kavelashvili has been a central figure in Georgia’s democratic backsliding, including his role in co-authoring the Russian-style foreign agent law.“

Ben Cardin condemns violence against protesters in Georgia

“When the Georgian people gathered in massive numbers on Saturday to protest the rise of an anti-democratic figure, security forces met them with torture and brutality.

Georgian Dream must immediately end its violent assault on innocent citizens and release all detained protestors, including minors, held in their prisons.“

Ben Cardin calls for support for the Georgian people

“President Biden should hold accountable those responsible for orchestrating these violent acts of repression, including issuing Global Magnitsky sanctions.

Now is the moment for the United States and our allies to stand strong with the people of Georgia in their pursuit of democracy and freedom.”

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on December 16 that the US is preparing additional sanctions against Georgian authorities, to be announced in the coming weeks.