Ben Cardin and European lawmakers are calling for sanctions against Georgian Dream

Cardin and European MPs for sanctions against Georgian Dream

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Ben Cardin, along with his European colleagues, issued a statement calling for financial sanctions against members of the Georgian government.

The statement highlights the excessive use of force by the “Georgian Dream” party against peaceful protesters and the Georgian people’s determination to defend their euro-Atlantic aspirations, as enshrined in the country’s constitution.

Chair Cardin Leads Transatlantic Counterparts in Pledging Continued Support for Ukraine, Belarus’ Democratic Forces, and the Georgian People:

This week, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, led leaders of European foreign affairs committees in a statement of democratic solidarity, pledging continued support for Ukraine, Belarus’ democratic forces, and the Georgian people in their efforts against authoritarianism.

Chair Cardin was joined by the Chair of the Estonian European Union Affairs Committee Peeter Tali, Vice President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies’ Foreign Affairs Committee Lia Quartapelle, Deputy Chair of the Lithuanian European Committee Ruslanas Baranovas, Deputy Chair of the Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Committee Žygimantas Pavilionis, Deputy Chair of the Polish Foreign Affairs Committee Radoslaw Fogiel, Vice President of the Spanish Congress of Deputies’ Foreign Affairs Committee Carlos Rojas Garcia, and Chair of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada’s Foreign Affairs Committee Oleksandr Merezhko.

“Thirty-four years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, we take pride in the historic levels of freedom across the continent and remain committed to a Europe that is whole, free, democratic, sovereign, and at peace.

Yet, that vision faces grave threats as a coalition of forces opposed to Euro-Atlantic democracy – led by Vladimir Putin and supported by dictatorships in Iran and North Korea, along with the People’s Republic of China – continues its brutal assault on Ukraine. Innocent civilians endure bombs and bloodshed, while the stability of Europe hangs in the balance.

While all wars end around a negotiating table, peace cannot come at the expense of Ukraine’s sovereignty. Our governments must ensure Ukraine leads decisions about its own future. This requires urgent security assistance, a clear path towards NATO membership, and meaningful security guarantees, including plans for an international peacekeeping mission should a ceasefire be agreed to.

Ukraine’s fight is also the fight of Belarus’ democratic forces and the people of Georgia, and these courageous partner nations have made their desire for democracy and respect for human rights crystal clear.

We must reject Aleksandr Lukashenka’s sham elections and deny him the legitimacy he seeks. We must stand with Georgians defending their constitutionally enshrined Euro-Atlantic aspirations against the Georgian Dream’s violent crackdowns.

And we must push back against those directing flagrant assaults on peaceful protesters using tools we know will deal a crippling blow, such as financial sanctions.

In our shared spirit of democracy and respect for human rights, we proudly declare: Glory to Ukraine. Long Live Belarus. Georgia belongs in Europe.”