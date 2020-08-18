Belarus President Lukashenka’s son in Tbilisi?

Media and social networks in Georgia report the son of Belarus President Lukashenka has been secretly delivered to Tbilisi by a government plane from Minsk. The government denies the information.

The Georgian government plane visited Minsk on August 16, spent an hour there and returned to Tbilisi.

Mtavari Arkhi says the plane delivered to Georgia Kolya Lukashenko, the son of the President of Belarus.

Alexander Lukashenko has been leading Belarus for 26 years, and hundreds of thousands of people across the country have been demanding his resignation for ten days.

Nikolai Lukashenka with his father Alexander Lukashenka, the President of Belarus, whose resignation is being demanded by hundreds of thousands of people in street protests. Reuters

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia does not confirm this information and states that the Georgian ambassador to Belarus, who has been in Tbilisi since August 6, returned to Minsk on a government flight.

“[Given] air communication with Belarus is limited, and the ambassador needed to arrive in Minsk as soon as possible, it was decided to send him by government plane,” the Georgian ministry said in a statement.

After the first information about the arrival of the Georgian authorities’ plane in Minsk, there were reports that the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili flew to Belarus. The presidential administration categorically denied this information.

Protests in Belarus began on August 9, when the presidential elections were held, in which incumbent Alexander Lukashenko says he won 80.2 percent of the vote.

However, both the population and the international community for the most part consider the elections to be falsified and call Svetlana Tsihanouskaya the winner, who left for Lithuania for security reasons.

The police have used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the action. As a result, two people have been killed, dozens injured, and thousands been arrested and tortured and beaten in isolation wards.