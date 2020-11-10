Video – Azerbaijanis take to streets celebrating victory, Karabakh truce despite curfew

Immediately after President Ilham Aliyev’s address announcing the truce in Karabakh, despite the curfew at four in the morning, many residents of Baku took to the streets to celebrate the victory in the war.

It is worth noting that the festivities in Baku and other large cities of Azerbaijan continue for the third day in a row.

Last Sunday, November 8, Azerbaijanis celebrated the news of the liberation from the occupation of the city of Shusha.

On Monday, November 9, the whole country celebrated National Flag Day, without departing from the euphoria of the previous day.

On September 28, the day after the start of hostilities in the conflict zone, martial law was declared in Azerbaijan, and a curfew was introduced in many major cities of the country from 21:00 to 06:00.