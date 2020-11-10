ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Military combat in Karabakh, 2020
Military combat in Karabakh, 2020

Video – Azerbaijanis take to streets celebrating victory, Karabakh truce despite curfew

messenger vk-black email copy print

Immediately after President Ilham Aliyev’s address announcing the truce in Karabakh, despite the curfew at four in the morning, many residents of Baku took to the streets to celebrate the victory in the war.

It is worth noting that the festivities in Baku and other large cities of Azerbaijan continue for the third day in a row.

Last Sunday, November 8, Azerbaijanis celebrated the news of the liberation from the occupation of the city of Shusha.

On Monday, November 9, the whole country celebrated National Flag Day, without departing from the euphoria of the previous day.   

On September 28, the day after the start of hostilities in the conflict zone, martial law was declared in Azerbaijan, and a curfew was introduced in many major cities of the country from 21:00 to 06:00.

Photo: JAMnews

Most read

1

Armenia 7th in world in cases per million population. Georgia – 51st, Azerbaijan – 94th

2

Why is Shusha/Shushi so important for Azerbaijanis and Armenians?

3

‘Consultations with Russia have begun’ - Armenian PM’s aide on military assistance

4

Karabakh truce: return of outlying regions, Azerbaijani refugees, introduction of Russian peacekeepers

5

Why is Azerbaijan boycotting foreign burger, pizza joints – and shampoo?

6

Karabakh: Azerbaijani army nears ‘fortress city’ Shushi/Shusha

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews