Azerbaijani social media users up in arms over reports of family locking girl up at home, preventing from leaving country

Sevgia Ismayilova is legally an adult and a citizen of Russia, but her relatives are forcibly keeping her in Azerbaijan

18-year-old Sevgia Ismayilova says her relatives are keeping her in the house by force, beating her and threatening her and not allowing her to return to Russia, where she came from in early January.

This story has been discussed for several days on Azerbaijani social media, but at the moment there is very little information available and the girl is unreachable.

Given that Sevgiya is an adult, the case can be considered one of illegal deprivation of liberty, which is a criminal offense.

In addition, Sevgiya is a citizen of Russia. The Russian embassy in Azerbaijan has gotten involved in solving the problem.

“I do not need a capricious child”

Sevgiya lived in the city of Krasnoyarsk in the north of Russia, and on January 4, 2020 she arrived with her mother and brother in Baku to visit relatives. On January 14, she was going to return back to Russia.

Before falling off the grid, Sevgiya informed her friends that her mother, aunt and uncle had burned her documents, beaten her, tortured her and said that she would not return to Russia.

Sevgiya said her mother told her that “she does not need a capricious child.”

At some point, Sevgiya managed to escape and hide with her former classmate, but then her relatives found her and took her away.

Russian embassy gets involved

The first alarm was raised by a friend of Sevgiya from Krasnoyarsk, and then users of Azerbaijani social networks got in touch with her.

One of them, Khalida Qadir, writes on her Facebook page that she turned to the Russian Embassy for help.

“I was told that they had sent a request to the police, and they are doing everything they can. I asked if I could do something else in this situation, whether I should contact the police. They answered no,” writes Khalida.

The situation is complicated by the fact that no one knows the exact address of the girl.

Friends say that Sevgiya has long had problems in relations with her mother, but what exactly caused these problems is unknown.

Some sources claim that Sevgiya is lesbian, and that is why her parents decided to take her away from Russia. This information has not yet been confirmed, though some have put this at the forefront of the current situation.

Comments on social media fluctuate between two poles: from

“What savagery! The girl most be saved immediately” – to –

“The mother is right, the girl is exaggerating.”