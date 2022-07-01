Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev: "OSCE Minsk Group cannot be revived, it is dead"

OSCE Minsk Group is dead

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that throughout its existence, the OSCE Minsk Group has become an instrument in the hands of those who wanted to make the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict eternal. According to him, the resuscitation of this structure is impossible since it is died. Aliyev also noted that four resolutions of the UN Security Council remained on paper for 28 years, which proves the need to reform the United Nations.

On June 30, a conference of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement dedicated to the topic “Strengthening the role of national parliaments in promoting peace and sustainable development in the world” began in Baku.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took part in the opening ceremony of the event and delivered a speech.

“The Minsk Group had to find a way to resolve the conflict”

“For about 30 years, we have been waiting for the international community to put an end to injustice and occupation. For this purpose, the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) was established in 1992.

This group had to find a way to resolve the conflict. In other words, it was necessary to put an end to the occupation. But on the contrary, the Minsk Group has become a tool in the hands of those who wanted to make this conflict eternal”, Aliyev said.

“Resuscitation of the OSCE Minsk Group is impossible, it is dead”

The President of Azerbaijan added that his country had already said goodbye to the OSCE Minsk Group:

“After Azerbaijan itself resolved the conflict, put an end to the occupation of its lands and restored territorial integrity by military-political means, there was no need for the Minsk Group. We have already said goodbye to the OSCE Minsk Group.

Unfortunately, Armenia and others are trying to revive it. But this is impossible. It has already died.

We declare this openly as a country that has survived the occupation. I think that any speculations in connection with the OSCE Minsk Group are not only useless, but at the same time they have a destructive effect on the restoration of peace in the region”.

Ilham Aliyev speaks at the conference of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement. Baku, June 30, 2022. Photo: AzərTAc

“The only goal of the Minsk Group was to freeze the conflict”

It took Azerbaijan only 44 days to restore justice, Aliyev said. According to him, the country has been waiting for the same from international organizations for 30 years.

“During the years of occupation, speaking at various international events, I called for the imposing of sanctions against Armenia. I said that sanctions were the only way to solve the problem, since sanctions would deal a crushing blow to the economy of this country.

Unfortunately, no sanctions followed. On the contrary, Armenia received more support from some politicians than Azerbaijan.

As you can see, the only goal of the Minsk Group was to freeze the conflict and keep our territories under eternal occupation. But we put an end to this policy, with strength and political wisdom we liberated our lands”, he said.

“28 years of UN Security Council resolutions remained on paper”

“The Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict is not only a regional issue, it is also global. Because it was not only a complete violation of the fundamental principles of international law, but a gross violation of the resolutions of the UN Security Council and disregard for them.

In 1993, the UN Security Council adopted four resolutions demanding the immediate, unconditional and complete withdrawal of Armenian troops from our territories. The question is, why were these resolutions not implemented? No one can answer this question, or does not want to answer.

In the period from April 30 to November 12, 1993, four resolutions of the UN Security Council were adopted on the Karabakh conflict (resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884).

The next question is that some UN Security Council resolutions are implemented within a few days. And when it comes to us, 28 years remain on paper. If Azerbaijan itself would not have liberated its territories. probably another 28 years would have remained the same”, the President of Azerbaijan said.

He also discussed the problem of reforms in the structure of the UN:

“This actualizes the issue of the need for reforms within the UN and its Security Council.

If the resolutions are not implemented, then what is the point of adopting them?

We are supporters of reforms, and I think that this issue should be discussed at the level of heads of state and government of the Non-Aligned Movement. We must put an end to the practice of implementing UN Security Council resolutions on the basis of political superiority”.