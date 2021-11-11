ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani political prisoner's appeal: My rights are violated in prison

messenger vk-black email copy print

Azerbaijani political prisoner Elchin Mammad, who has been imprisoned for over two years, appealed to independent media, international human rights structures, foreign embassies and NGOs, asking for help.

Human rights activist Elchin Mammad, who was arrested in March 2020 on charges of theft and illegal storage of ammunition and weapons, noted in his appeal that he is being held in prison on charges of “crimes he did not committed”.

Elchin Mammad was detained after a complaint by a woman whom he provided legal assistance. Previously, this woman also complained about the editor of one of the independent sites.
Mamed connects the criminal case with his human rights activities. Amnesty International, PEN, FİACAT and others condemned the arrest of Mamad. Local human rights activists recognize him as a political prisoner.

“Along with unjustified arrest, my rights are violated in custody, I am discriminated against. My appeals for mitigation of punishment under far-fetched pretexts are canceled”, the Turan agency quotes an excerpt from the address of a political prisoner.

Azerbaijani political prisoner
Elchin Mammad

According to Mammad, he was denied parole after serving one third of his sentence.

“The courts make biased decisions. I am being retaliated for my legal work. At any moment I can be subjected to provocations in prison, and I can be sentenced to additional term”, the activist writes.

Despite the fact that, at the request of the Red Cross, the criminal case against the human rights defender was taken under the supervision of the country’s Prosecutor General’s Office, there are still no results, he notes.

In his appeal, the political prisoner added that his correspondence was censored, the lawyer’s inquiries remained unanswered, and a restriction was imposed on his meetings with family members.

The human rights activist also suffers from hepatitis C and an acute form of prostatitis. “For five months now, he has not been given the results of blood tests and other examinations”, the statement said.

Most read

1

Ideas for action from participants in informal Georgian-Abkhaz dialogue

2

One year since the signing of armistice with Azerbaijan: Pashinyan on the post-war realities

3

Azerbaijan celebrates Victory Day. Photo/Video.

4

"Azerbaijan had to choose between bad and worse". Expert commentary on ceasefire agreement

5

Georgian opposition gives government 24-hours to transfer ex-president Saakashvili to civil clinic

6

Saakashvili’s release and early elections: perpetual mass protest announced in Tbilisi

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews