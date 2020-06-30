Azerbaijani police force social media users to apologize on camera for criticising police PR stunt
Baku police have published an apology video of four citizens recently detained after criticising a PR stunt organised by the police, which involved mugham vocalists singing a song of thanks to the police for their activities during quarantine.
This is not the first time that citizens have been forced to apologize for writing criticism on social media.
In the apology video, citizens first introduce themselves, then talk about how they regret what they did, and apologize to the performers.
On June 8, a quarantine day in Azerbaijan, 11 people were detained in the Yasamal neighborhood for throwing trash from their balconies at police officers. The mugham performers imitated this act, but instead threw flowers at the police while singing.
At first, the video was presented on social media as if it was citizens who had spontaneously performed the song, but it later became known that they were, in fact, professional mugham performers.
Those who criticized this faked video on social media were detained and taken to the police station.
The incident was also widely discussed on social media, and people are outraged that the police are interfering in their personal lives.
Some comments from social media:
“The regime writes the most dirty and shameful pages of our history through the hands of the police.”
“Good lord, the police are in a terrible state, they’ve lost the last shreds of respect they had among society.”
“It was better when Ramil Usubov was in charge. At least there was some response to complaints about cases involving the police. Now, no one does anything.”
“Not wearing a mask? You get punished!
Buying your kids energy drinks? You get punished!
No talk of solving problems, just more punishments. Because they’re not at all concerned with solving problems, they use any problem to reassert their despotism.”
“The police see everyone as a criminal only because they have a club in their hands.”
“Really, measures should be taken against those who write comments or posts on social media. Even those who can read and write at all should be fined. If that doesn’t work, we must ban everything in the country that citizens can use to write – pens, pencils, markers, etc. If that doesn’t help, we will gather all the writers together and burn them.”