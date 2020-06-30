Azerbaijani police force social media users to apologize on camera for criticising police PR stunt

Baku police have published an apology video of four citizens recently detained after criticising a PR stunt organised by the police, which involved mugham vocalists singing a song of thanks to the police for their activities during quarantine.

This is not the first time that citizens have been forced to apologize for writing criticism on social media.

In the apology video, citizens first introduce themselves, then talk about how they regret what they did, and apologize to the performers.

On June 8, a quarantine day in Azerbaijan, 11 people were detained in the Yasamal neighborhood for throwing trash from their balconies at police officers. The mugham performers imitated this act, but instead threw flowers at the police while singing.

At first, the video was presented on social media as if it was citizens who had spontaneously performed the song, but it later became known that they were, in fact, professional mugham performers.

Those who criticized this faked video on social media were detained and taken to the police station.

The incident was also widely discussed on social media, and people are outraged that the police are interfering in their personal lives.

Some comments from social media: