Azerbaijani blogger accuses Baku authorities of conspiring against him after he left the country

Azerbaijani blogger accuses authorities of conspiring to murder him

Tural Sadigly, an Azerbaijani blogger living in Europe, accused official Baku of conspiring against him. According to Sadigly, several Georgian citizens, ethnic Azerbaijanis, have been watching his house in Munich for days. The blogger himself is currently based in the UK. The Azerbaijani authorities did not comment on these statements.

What happened?

On May 31, Azerbaijani blogger Tural Sadigly, who lives in Germany but is currently staying in the UK, stated that a conspiracy was being prepared against him by the Azerbaijani authorities.

“I assure you that my life is in serious danger. This time they are planning something against me. The instruction was given by the presidential administration.

For this reason, my parents will hold a protest in front of the presidential administration building in Baku tomorrow. I ask political parties, human rights activists, activists, journalists, everyone – to support them”, Sadigly wrote on his Facebook page.

A little later, an Azerbaijani journalist, former political prisoner Afgan Mukhtarli, who lives in Germany, confirmed the threat to the life of the blogger on his social media.

“Azerbaijani migrant and blogger living in Germany, head of the Azad söz (Free Speech) YouTube channel Tural Sadigly wrote about the serious danger to his life.

The Aliyev regime repeatedly arrested, kidnapped and blackmailed its opponents residing abroad. Ilham Aliyev used terrorist groups more than once against those whom he could not arrest.

Last year, among the oppositionists living abroad, Bayram Mammadov was killed in Istanbul, Vugar Rza in Belgium, Huseyn Bakikhanov in Tbilisi.

Attempts were made to kill Magomed Mirzali, Orkhan Agayev, Ordukhan Babirov, Gabil Mamedov.

French police arrested several individuals for an attempted murder of Magomed Mirzali.

The threat of murder against Tural Sadigly, the search for his address are quite serious. European law enforcement agencies must ensure the safety of Tural Bey”, Mukhtarli said.

Protest of Sadigly’s parents

On June 1, Tural Sadigly’s parents, his mother and father, held a protest in front of the presidential administration building in Baku demanding that their son be left alone in Germany.

One of the administration officials approached the protesting elderly people and suggested that they go to the reception office of the administration, located in the Narimanov district of Baku. The blogger’s parents were even offered a car for the trip.

But Sadygly’s mother and father did not agree to go, read out their demands and ended the action.

“Ethnic Azerbaijanis, citizens of Georgia, are persecuting me”

In an interview with the Turan agency, blogger Tural Sadigly said that he was currently in the UK, but some individuals were looking for him at his registration address in the city of Munich, Germany.

“For about 10 days in a row, these people, ethnic Azerbaijanis, citizens of Georgia, have been watching the house where I am registered. Under various pretexts, they asked my neighbours about me, and even asked around in the nearby cafes.

In November 2021, unknown people wrecked the car of blogger Tural Sadigly in Germany. Photo: social networks

Why citizens of Georgia? Because it is more difficult to get from Azerbaijan to Germany – a Schengen visa is required. But the citizens of Georgia do not need it.

A week prior to this, close people whom I cannot name, had told me that I was in danger. Everything coincided, and I cannot but believe their words. According to my information, a hitman was hired to kill me”, Sadigly said.

According to the blogger, three criminal cases have been initiated against him in Azerbaijan:

“In one of these cases, I am accused of fraud, however, during the time period indicated in the case I was already in Europe. What kind of fraud could commit while being abroad? I do not know. In another criminal case, I am accused of calling for the overthrow of the government in Azerbaijan”.

The Azerbaijani authorities have not yet commented on the blogger’s statements.