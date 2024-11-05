Azerbaijan spends over $2 billion on reconstruction in liberated areas

Azerbaijan’s liberated areas spending decreases

Between January and September 2024, Azerbaijan spent 3,604,307,000 manats (approximately $2.1 billion) on construction and installation work in the liberated regions.

According to calculations by APA-Economics based on a report from the State Statistics Committee, this figure is 6.9%, or 266.3 million manats ($156.6 million), less than the amount spent during the same period last year. From January to September 2023, 3,870,597,000 manats ($2.3 billion) were allocated for construction and installation work in the liberated regions.

Notably, during the reporting period, the highest allocations went to the Kelbajar region—797,437,000 manats (around $469.08 million), the Aghdam region—527,112,000 manats (around $310.065 million), and the Lachin region—567 million 497 thousand manats (around $333.821 million).

From January to September 2024, 12,711,000,000 manats (around $7.5 billion) were allocated to Azerbaijan’s fixed capital, with 9,193,000,000 million manats (around $5.4 billion) spent on construction and installation work. During this period, the funds spent on construction and installation work in the liberated territories accounted for 39.2% of the total funds allocated for reconstruction work throughout the country.

