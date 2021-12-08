ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan doubts reliability of Armenian minefield maps

messenger vk-black email copy print

Baku doubts the reliability of the Armenian maps of minefields

Since the beginning of 2021, Azerbaijan and Armenia have had several exchanges of the servicemen of the Armenian armed forces held in Baku [in Armenia they are considered prisoners of war – JAMnews] for maps of minefields in the territories that came under the control of Azerbaijan as a result of the second Karabakh war.

The Azerbaijan Agency for Mine Action has expressed doubts about the reliability of the maps and forms presented.

The last time such an exchange took place was on 4 December 2021. Azerbaijan handed over 10 military personnel captured during the armed clash on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 16, 2021. In exchange for its servicemen, Armenia handed over the maps of minefields in several regions which came under the control of Azerbaijan.

According to official information, between November 10, 2020, and November 22, 2021, 180 people were injured or killed by mines in the territories that came under the control of Azerbaijan.
ANAMA employees have cleared a total of 6,286 hectares of mines during this period.
10,455 antipersonnel and 4,640 anti-tank mines were found and neutralized.

Today, the head of the Azerbaijani Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov made a statement about the minefield maps and forms handed over by the Armenian side.

“The minefield maps usually indicate the coordinates of the terrain, the types of mines placed, their number, the distance between them, information on the order of location, and camouflage. However, I would like to note that at first glance, the submitted maps create an impression that they are unreliable and inaccurate.

As you know, in order to evade responsibility within the framework of relevant international court cases, the Armenian side made a statement saying that the maps covering all minefields had been transferred. However, we doubt that the maps submitted by Armenia fully reflect the situation with mines in all territories liberated from occupation.

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency and the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan have already begun work on the analysis and processing of the maps. The data will then be checked for consistency and accuracy.

It should be noted that the accuracy of the data previously provided by Armenia on minefields in the Aghdam, Fizuli, and Zangilan regions is 25%.

After a thorough analysis of the maps, the public will be additionally informed about how accurate they are and what territories they cover”, the statement says.

Most read

1

'Thinking out loud', war and life in the aftermath. A movie from Armenia

2

NATO: Georgia cannot become NATO member with collective defense article not covering Abkhazia, S. Ossetia

3

Identity of the Azerbaijani serviceman who killed a civilian in Karabakh was established

4

Our lives after the war. A movie from Azerbaijan

5

Why meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in Stockholm was canceled

6

What Ukranian experts think about rumors of Russian Iskanders and possible occupation of Kyiv

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews