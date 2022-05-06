Azerbaijan determines checkpoints on its border with Armenia

Checkpoints at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border

The authorities of Azerbaijan and Armenia are preparing for negotiations on the delimitation of the border between the two countries within the framework of a bilateral commission. Baku has already decided on the locations of two checkpoints on the border with Armenia. The corresponding decision of the Cabinet was signed by the Prime Minister of the country.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decision, according to which the places of two border checkpoints (BCP) on the border with Armenia were determined.

According to the document, the checkpoints will appear in the settlements of Eyvazly and Ghazanchy, located respectively in Gubadli and Zangilan regions, bordering Armenia.

In addition, the document refers to two more new border checkpoints. They were created at the international airports “Fizuli” and “Zagatala”, located in the regions of the same name.

The Fizuli airport, which opened in October 2021, is one of three air harbors that should appear in the territories returned to Azerbaijan’s control as a result of the second Karabakh war. The opening of the Zangilan airport is scheduled for the end of this year, and the Lachin airport should be put into operation in 2024.

Eyvazli village of Gubadli region of Azerbaijan. Photo: social networks

The road between the cities of Goris and Kafan in Armenia passes through the village of Eyvazli in the Gubadli region, where one of the checkpoints on the border with Armenia will be located. The customs post of Azerbaijan already operates there, which serves trucks moving in the direction of Karabakh.

Near the village of Gazanchi, Zangilan region, where the second checkpoint will be created on the border with Armenia, there will be a highway to the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic, an exclave of Azerbaijan. Most likely, this border checkpoint will become part of the Zangezur transport corridor. Near Gazanchi there is also the route of the former railway from Azerbaijan to Kapan, which was destroyed after the first Karabakh war.