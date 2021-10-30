Authorities and opposition celebrate victory amid conflicting municipal elections' exit polls
Who won the second round of municipal elections in Georgia
The second round of municipal elections in Georgia has ended. Based on the conflicting exit polls conducted by pro-government and opposition TV companies, both the authorities and the opposition declare victory.
The second round took place on October 30 in five self-governing cities and 15 municipalities. According to the CEC, the voter turnout by 5 pm was 39.5%.
In the first round, which took place on October 2, 2021, voter turnout was 51.92%. As a result of the first round, the ruling Georgian Dream party received 46.69% of the vote, the main opposition party United National Movement – 30.7% (the party was created by ex-president Mikhail Saakashvili).
Exit polls
Georgian Dream is in the lead everywhere – exit polls of the pro-government Imedi TV channel:
It was held by the Gorby company in four large cities where mayors were elected.
Tbilisi:
Kakha Kaladze, “Georgian Dream” – 57.2%
Nika Melia, National Movement – 42.8%.
Rustavi:
Nino Latsabidze, Georgian Dream – 53.8%;
David Kirkitadze, National Movement – 46.2%.
Kutaisi:
Ioseb Khakhaleishvili, Georgian Dream – 51.9%;
Khatia Dekanoidze, National Movement – 48.1%.
Batumi:
Archil Chikovani, Georgian Dream – 50.8%;
Georgy Kirtadze, “National Movement” – 49.2%
Opposition candidates are in the lead everywhere – exit polls of the opposition Mtavari TV channel
The polls were held by Anova company in five cities of Georgia:
Tbilisi:
Nika Melia, National Movement – 51%
Kakha Kaladze, “Georgian Dream” – 49%
Zugdidi:
Anzor Melia, “National Movement” – 53%
Mamuka Tsotseria, “Georgian Dream” – 47%
Batumi:
Georgy Kirtadze, “National Movement” – 51%
Archil Chikovani, “Georgian Dream” – 49%
Rustavi:
David Kirkitadze, “National Movement” – 53%
Nino Latsabidze, “Georgian Dream” – 47%
Kutaisi:
Khatia Dekanoidze, “National Movement” – 53%
Ioseb Khakhaleishvili, “Georgian Dream” – 47%