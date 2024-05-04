Over 650 fired Armenian teachers can return to work

Assistance for Armenian school teachers

The Armenian government is launching a program to support school teachers who were dismissed for failing certification exams. They will receive assistance in obtaining university education or completing courses to adequately prepare themselves. Only those who obtain a higher education degree or pass certification exams will be eligible to return to work.

In 2024, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports plans to cover the tuition costs for specialized courses for 500 teachers willing to participate in certification exams. Additionally, tuition fees will be reimbursed for 159 teachers who wish to pursue undergraduate education.

This year, the government will allocate 12 million drams (approximately $31,250) for professional development courses. In 2024 and subsequent years, around two million dollars will be allocated to compensate tuition fees for those pursuing higher education. This includes full-time education over four years and part-time education over five years.

Interested individuals must submit their university admission applications within the next three months. Upon admission, they will be reimbursed for the first semester’s tuition fees.

“Starting from the second semester, a minimum grade threshold will be established, meaning academic performance will be taken into account for those receiving tuition fee compensation,” explained education minister Zhanna Andreasyan.

Teachers had 12 years to rectify the situation

According to Zhanna Andreasyan, back in 2011, amendments to the Education Law stipulated that the minimum educational requirement for teachers should be a university degree.

“The transitional provisions of these amendments stated that teachers working in schools who did not meet the requirements of the law could continue their professional activities until August 20, 2018. This deadline was then extended again until August 20, 2023. So, teachers had about 12 years to comply with the law,” she said.

According to amendments made to the Education Law in 2021, “an educator of an educational institution may be a person who has obtained the appropriate pedagogical qualification (bachelor’s, master’s degree, or specialist diploma), or has a higher education and at least five years of teaching experience in the last ten years.“

As of 2023, over 1,300 school teachers lacked a higher education degree

To address this issue, the government implemented a mechanism of voluntary certification. Initially introduced as a pilot program in 2021, certification later became an annual event. Amendments to the Education Law were made again last year.

Teachers without a higher education degree were given the opportunity to participate in voluntary certification and continue working in schools if they achieved passing scores.

“Last year, 894 teachers without a higher education degree opted for voluntary certification. Of these, 354 successfully passed and continued teaching, with some even receiving salary increases. The rest, according to legal requirements, lost the opportunity to teach,” the minister explained.

600-700 vacancies annually

For those who have lost their jobs, there are currently two options to return to school: either obtain a higher education degree or undergo voluntary certification.

According to the minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports, educators are interested in these opportunities, but they simply need state support. Specifically, it will be difficult for them to afford tuition at higher education institutions or courses organized for certification preparation.

“According to preliminary estimates, more than 150 people have expressed a desire to pursue higher education, while around 500 are willing to participate in professional development courses,” said Zhanna Andreasyan.

The government hopes that the implementation of the support program will enable experienced teachers who are dedicated to their profession to return to school. The state is ready to support their professional growth, especially considering the shortage of staff in schools.

The task of filling 600-700 teaching positions per year is either proving difficult or cannot be solved entirely, particularly in both rural and urban schools.

