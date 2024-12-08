Artists from around the world have expressed solidarity with Georgia

International artists stand with Georgia

More than 500 cultural figures from around the world are issuing a statement of solidarity with Georgia and the Georgian people in response to the police’s brutal crackdown on peaceful protests in Tbilisi.

Among the signatories are film directors, musicians, writers, scientists, actors, and other cultural figures from various countries. They are calling on creative individuals worldwide to join the statement and support the Georgian people in their struggle.

“We, artists, curators, and cultural figures from around the world, stand in solidarity with the Georgian people and the artists fighting against Russian imperialist policies.

The resistance of the Georgian people against Russian imperialism has not received sufficient recognition. This statement seeks to draw attention to the ongoing oppression of the Georgian people and their fight against totalitarian regimes.

Currently, in Georgia, artists, activists, and cultural figures are at the forefront of the struggle against a repressive and brutal regime.

In recent years, they have become targets of political repression. They have been excluded from key cultural spaces such as museums, film centers, writers’ houses, and academic institutions. Now, they stand side by side with other protesters, facing police violence, arrests, and brutal beatings.

The new law “against LGBT propaganda” has effectively reinstated censorship, criminalizing the queer community, queer art, and queer culture in Georgia.

We are moved by the courage and resilience of the Georgian people in their fight against autocracy and totalitarian violence. Their resistance and determination inspire us, and we stand with them in their struggle for freedom and justice,” the statement reads.