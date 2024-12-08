fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia - EU
Georgia - EU

Artists from around the world have expressed solidarity with Georgia

messenger vk-black email copy print

International artists stand with Georgia

More than 500 cultural figures from around the world are issuing a statement of solidarity with Georgia and the Georgian people in response to the police’s brutal crackdown on peaceful protests in Tbilisi.

Among the signatories are film directors, musicians, writers, scientists, actors, and other cultural figures from various countries. They are calling on creative individuals worldwide to join the statement and support the Georgian people in their struggle.

“We, artists, curators, and cultural figures from around the world, stand in solidarity with the Georgian people and the artists fighting against Russian imperialist policies.

The resistance of the Georgian people against Russian imperialism has not received sufficient recognition. This statement seeks to draw attention to the ongoing oppression of the Georgian people and their fight against totalitarian regimes.

Currently, in Georgia, artists, activists, and cultural figures are at the forefront of the struggle against a repressive and brutal regime.

In recent years, they have become targets of political repression. They have been excluded from key cultural spaces such as museums, film centers, writers’ houses, and academic institutions. Now, they stand side by side with other protesters, facing police violence, arrests, and brutal beatings.

The new law “against LGBT propaganda” has effectively reinstated censorship, criminalizing the queer community, queer art, and queer culture in Georgia.

We are moved by the courage and resilience of the Georgian people in their fight against autocracy and totalitarian violence. Their resistance and determination inspire us, and we stand with them in their struggle for freedom and justice,” the statement reads.

Most read

1

Opinion: "After Georgia, Russia will target Armenia" 

2

Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live

3

"Armenia could present a counter-demand": analyst on "Western Azerbaijan" narrative

4

Opinion: Georgian Dream government has never been more vulnerable

5

Pashinyan's response to Putin'Armenia has passed the point of no return’

6

Azerbaijan and Armenia report progress in peace talks

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews