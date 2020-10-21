Armenian PM Pashinyan: ‘Karabakh issue has no diplomatic solution at this stage’

In a live address on his Facebook page, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on the public ‘to stand up for the Motherland’ – first of all, with arms in hand, as well as help the army with their knowledge and skills:

“We must realize that the Karabakh issue, at least at this stage, has no diplomatic solution”, he said.

He explained that the Armenian authorities have repeatedly declared their readiness to resolve the issue on the basis of mutual compromises. But the logic acceptable to the Armenian side is unacceptable to Azerbaijan:

“What we agree or will agree to, taking into account negotiations and other factors, Azerbaijan does not agree to this.”

Consequently, only a military solution to the issue remains, after which it will be possible to proceed to diplomatic negotiations.

The prime minister’s speech took place after meetings and consultations with the former presidents of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the leaders of large parties.

Below, a brief summary of Pashinyan’s main messages.

Russia from the very beginning of the conflict made every effort to solve the problem and there is confidence that it will continue to work.

Armenia appreciates the efforts of Russia as a strategic ally and at the same time a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, through which negotiations are held between the parties to the conflict.

The main task of each and every one now is to protect the rights of the Armenian people. And that means taking up arms to protect them.

There is no Armenia without Artsakh, therefore, the protection of the rights of the people of Artsakh is the protection of the rights of the entire Armenian people.

An appeal to all mayors of all cities and heads of rural communities in Armenia to take upon themselves the organization of volunteer detachments that will undertake the defense of the homeland.

The first genocide of Armenians took place because not the whole society joined the struggle. There were moods: there are people who will fight for the rights of the people, but this is not me. Are there these people now? Yes there is. But you have to stand next to them. Everyone needs to stand up. You are a person who should stand next to them.”

The situation at the front is difficult. But there is also such a detail: the enemy is throwing his last reserves to the front. He has great resources, but also great losses – both in the military arsenal and in people.

Azerbaijan does not agree to a humanitarian truce, as it will be revealed how great the losses of manpower are, and the bodies of mercenaries and servicemen of the Turkish army will be found.

In the 90s, the situation at the front was more difficult, but then the people found a solution – to stand next to those who defend their homeland with arms in hand.

“Remember that the future of Armenia depends on one person, and that person is you … It is impossible to defeat us, and we will win,” the prime minister concluded his speech with these words.