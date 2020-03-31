Armenian Ministry of Defense reports an attempted sabotage from the Azerbaijani side and a wounded teenager. Azerbaijan refutes information

The Armenian Ministry of Defence reports three villages in Tavush region were shelled on March 30.

Armenian Ministry of Defense spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan a teenager was wounded during the shelling of the village of Voskevan.

Armenian news agencies reported that the 14-year-old was wounded in the chest area, and was operated on in the Noyemberyan hospital. He is being transported to a Yerevan hospital.

Spokeswoman Stepanyan noted:

“Information on the losses of [the Azerbaijani side] is being specified. There are no casualties on the Armenian side, as a result of the operations two soldiers were slightly injured.”

The State Border Service of Azerbaijan has denied the report by Armenian sources about a ceasefire violation by the Azerbaijani side:

“We declare that the information of the Armenian media about the ceasefire violation by our border positions is not true, our units did not open fire on the Armenian settlements.”

In addition, Azerbaijani border guards claim that on March 30, Armenian units in Baganis and Voskevan fired on the Azerbaijani side.