Azerbaijani oppositionist on 16th day of hunger strike, appeal court date in 11 days

Azerbaijani opposition leader and National Council member Tofiq Yaqublu has been on hunger strike for 16 days. Meanwhile, today the date of consideration for his appeal by a court was made known. If he continues his hunger strike, he may not survive until that day – the 28th.

On September 3, 2020, the Nizami District Court of Baku city sentenced him to 4 years and 3 months in prison.

Tofig Yagublu was detained on March 22, 2020 in Baku on charges of hooliganism. According to the materials of the criminal case, he had an accident and beat up a married couple who was in another car.

Yagublu served two years in 2014-2016 on charges of organizing mass protests. He then received 30 days of arrest for participating in a mass opposition protest in Baku on October 19, 2019.

The day before the verdict was announced, Tofiq Yaqublu went on a hunger strike until his release. The action has been going on for the 16th day. A few days ago, the oppositionist, in serious condition, was transferred to one of the capital’s hospitals for medical observation.

Users of the Azerbaijani segment of social networks express concern about the condition of Yaqublu and doubt that he will survive in such conditions until the appeal is considered.

“The authorities want to kill or break his will. They will not be able to achieve the second, and we should not allow the first,” writes one Facebook user.