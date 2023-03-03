fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

"Refusal of treatment for Saakashvili could amount to torture" - Amnesty International and HRW

messenger vk-black email copy print

Amnesty Intl on Saakashvili

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have once again called on the Georgian government to release the third president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, due to his deteriorating health.

As stated in a recent appeal, the government has not yet responded to a letter of February 10, 2023 which expressed concern about Saakashvili’s condition.

According to them, the Georgian government is denying Saakashvili proper medical treatment and putting him at risk of death, permanent disability or irreparable harm to his health.

“The denial of necessary treatment could amount to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment and could put his life in mortal danger. Death resulting from the willful denial of treatment amounts to the willful deprivation of life, a serious violation of international human rights. The Georgian authorities must take immediate steps to protect Saakashvili’s health, up to and including his release on medical grounds,” Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International Deputy Regional Representative for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, declared.

Family members and lawyers asked for a postponement or pardon for Saakashvili on health grounds and filed a petition with the court, which was rejected. Judge Giorgi Arevadze announced the decision at the final session of the Tbilisi City Court.

The main opposition party of Georgia, the United National Movement, announced that it would protest.

“Officials from the Georgian Dream will not rest [until he is dead],” UNM chairman Levan Khabeishvili said. After meeting with party leaders, he talked about plans for the future and said the United National Movement would no longer participate in the work of parliament, but would begin street rallies and protests near the homes of members of Georgian Dream.

Follow us Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Most read

Latest news

Opinion

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews