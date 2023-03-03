"Refusal of treatment for Saakashvili could amount to torture" - Amnesty International and HRW

Amnesty Intl on Saakashvili

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have once again called on the Georgian government to release the third president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, due to his deteriorating health.

As stated in a recent appeal, the government has not yet responded to a letter of February 10, 2023 which expressed concern about Saakashvili’s condition.

According to them, the Georgian government is denying Saakashvili proper medical treatment and putting him at risk of death, permanent disability or irreparable harm to his health.

“The denial of necessary treatment could amount to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment and could put his life in mortal danger. Death resulting from the willful denial of treatment amounts to the willful deprivation of life, a serious violation of international human rights. The Georgian authorities must take immediate steps to protect Saakashvili’s health, up to and including his release on medical grounds,” Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International Deputy Regional Representative for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, declared.

Family members and lawyers asked for a postponement or pardon for Saakashvili on health grounds and filed a petition with the court, which was rejected. Judge Giorgi Arevadze announced the decision at the final session of the Tbilisi City Court.

The main opposition party of Georgia, the United National Movement, announced that it would protest.

“Officials from the Georgian Dream will not rest [until he is dead],” UNM chairman Levan Khabeishvili said. After meeting with party leaders, he talked about plans for the future and said the United National Movement would no longer participate in the work of parliament, but would begin street rallies and protests near the homes of members of Georgian Dream.