fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Former US congressman: Either Georgians get used to obeying Russia, or they need a new government

messenger vk-black email copy print

Adam Kinzinger on the protest in Batumi

Former US Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger reacted to the arrival of a cruise ship with Russian tourists in the port of Batumi and a protest organized by local residents. According to him, the Georgian government is moving towards authoritarianism and Georgians must either get used to subjugation to Russia, or they need a new government.

As the congressman writes on his Twitter page, the government is failing the people:

“As someone who was once on close terms with the Georgian authorities, I am sorry that today they lean towards authoritarianism and disappoint the people. The population of Georgia must choose: either get used to Russia, or they need a new government.”

On the morning of July 31, during a protest in Batumi, police detained 23 people. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia claims that, despite numerous warnings from law enforcement officers, “the participants in the rally did not obey their lawful demands.”

Batumi residents greeted the ASTORIA GRANDE cruise liner arriving from Russia with a protest action.

The action started late at night. A few hours before her, the Ministry of Internal Affairs blocked the streets near the port, and the area where the liner was supposed to enter was fenced off with iron dams.

This is not the first stop of the ASTORIA GRANDE cruise liner in Batumi, it has already stopped here on July 27th. The liner started its journey from the port of Sochi and carried Russian tourists who made anti-Georgian statements in the media. Also on the liner are artists who support Russia’s war against Ukraine, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. This time, Russian tourists were offered a trip with the stars of the RU.TV channel.

Adam Kinzinger on the protest in Batumi

Most read

1

"You were, like, our republic." What do Russians who arrived from Sochi to Batumi by cruise ship say?

2

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 24-28 July, 2023

3

Diplomats go to border of Armenia where there is cargo for NK

4

Armenia sends humanitarian cargo to NK, Azerbaijan calls it a provocation

5

What do the mediators say at the talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia? Comparative analysis from Baku

6

"We need to know what is being loaded on planes flying from Georgia to Russia" - U.S. State Department Sanctions Policy Coordinator

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews