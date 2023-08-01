Former US congressman: Either Georgians get used to obeying Russia, or they need a new government

Adam Kinzinger on the protest in Batumi

Former US Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger reacted to the arrival of a cruise ship with Russian tourists in the port of Batumi and a protest organized by local residents. According to him, the Georgian government is moving towards authoritarianism and Georgians must either get used to subjugation to Russia, or they need a new government.

As the congressman writes on his Twitter page, the government is failing the people:

“As someone who was once on close terms with the Georgian authorities, I am sorry that today they lean towards authoritarianism and disappoint the people. The population of Georgia must choose: either get used to Russia, or they need a new government.”

On the morning of July 31, during a protest in Batumi, police detained 23 people. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia claims that, despite numerous warnings from law enforcement officers, “the participants in the rally did not obey their lawful demands.”

Batumi residents greeted the ASTORIA GRANDE cruise liner arriving from Russia with a protest action.

The action started late at night. A few hours before her, the Ministry of Internal Affairs blocked the streets near the port, and the area where the liner was supposed to enter was fenced off with iron dams.

This is not the first stop of the ASTORIA GRANDE cruise liner in Batumi, it has already stopped here on July 27th. The liner started its journey from the port of Sochi and carried Russian tourists who made anti-Georgian statements in the media. Also on the liner are artists who support Russia’s war against Ukraine, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. This time, Russian tourists were offered a trip with the stars of the RU.TV channel.

