Activists from Georgian city of Telavi

Nini Bochoridze and Gvantsa Molashvili live in Georgia, in the Kakheti region of Eastern Georgia, in the city of Telavi. Both of them are activists who have been running various campaigns for many years.

Nini and Gvantsa believe that it is better to do everything together, so Telavi activists are now cooperating to create a Local Community Development Fund.