Abkhazia's ex-Minister of Culture accused of embezzlement of public funds

Theft of the property of the Ministry of Culture on an especially large scale, embezzlement of funds using official position – such charges were brought against the ex-Minister of Culture of Abkhazia Gudis Agrba.

His accomplice, famous DJ Nadir Dzhinal, also appears in the materials of the criminal case.

Ex-Minister Gudisa Agrba

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, in April 2021, Agrba signed an agreement with Dzhinal to supply lighting equipment for the Ministry of Culture at a significantly inflated cost of 8,000,000 rubles [about $96,680] instead of the real price of 3,000,000 rubles [about $36,260].

DJ Dzhinal cashed out the “extra” amount and handed it over to Minister Agrba.

A month later, in May 2021, Gudis Agrba once again concluded an agreement with Dzhinal, this time for the supply of sound equipment.

The scheme was the same – 19,900,000 rubles [about $240,500] were paid instead of the real price of 6,334,350 rubles [about $76,500].

All these deals for the supply of equipment were concluded during the period of the strictest anti-Covid measures, when all cultural facilities were closed.

“As a result of the committed criminal acts, the Ministry of Culture suffered material damage on an especially large scale – with a total of 14,300,000 rubles [about $182,800]. Ex-Minister Agrba was detained as a suspect”, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Since the end of 2021, it has been discussed on social media that Gudis Agrba was involved in a corruption case and lost the stolen money in a casino. The same amounts were indicated as those in the case file.

Gudis Agrba was one of the most criticized ministers in Abkhazia. During his term as minister, he kept theaters, museums and houses of culture closed, explaining this by anti-pandemic measures, even when cafes and restaurants had already begun to work as usual.

Gudis Agrba was dismissed from the post of Minister of Culture on February 11, 2022.

