Abkhazia
Abkhazia

Abkhazia's apartment law likely won't pass thanks to protests and talks with the MPs

Abkhazia’s apartment law protests

The public protest against the adoption of the apartment law in Abkhazia significantly influenced the positions of many deputies who initially were ready to vote “yes.” It seems that the controversial law, which president Aslan Bzhania has been trying to push through for two years, will not be passed.

If adopted, the apartment law would allow Russians to build and purchase apartments in Abkhazia, effectively lifting the current ban on foreigners acquiring property in Abkhazia. The Abkhazian opposition, civil society representatives, and a significant portion of the population are categorically against this for various reasons.

Early last week, the parliamentary committee on economic policy approved the apartment law. However, it was included as part of the bill “On Measures to Improve the Socio-Economic Development of the Ochamchira, Tkuarchal, and Gali Districts,” meaning the law would only affect these three eastern, economically depressed districts.

Aslan Bzhania attended the meeting and secured the committee’s recommendation to bring the bill to the next parliamentary session. Meanwhile, a crowd of protesters gathered around the parliament building, which had been fenced off and heavily guarded.

To defuse the situation, Parliamentary speaker Lasha Ashuba assured the protesters that the bill would not be considered secretly at night, and they would be informed about the session five days in advance.

The protesters temporarily dispersed and went home, only to gather again a few days later, on July 19, for a rally in Ochamchira—one of the three districts affected by the apartment law.

At this rally, attended by at least three thousand people, the opposition vowed to prevent the adoption of the apartment law at any cost.

Additionally, it was decided to engage with each deputy individually. Voters from each district were to speak with their respective deputies to understand their positions, and if the deputies were in favor of the law, to explain that such a stance does not align with public sentiment.

Abkhazia’s apartment law protests

Several city deputies didn’t wait to be called and initiated a meeting with the protesters in Sukhum that same evening, declaring their intention to vote against the law.

“Explanatory talks” with other deputies are now ongoing throughout the republic, and many who previously supported the law have changed their stance.

As a result, unofficial reports suggest that most of the 35 parliamentarians will vote against the apartment law, if the vote occurs at all.

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable.

