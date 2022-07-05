Abkhazia temporarily bans hand-held speed cameras

Temporary ban on hand-held speed cameras

Abkhazia will ban hand-held radars for measuring speed on highways. Now only stationary photo and video cameras can officially be used to record violations of traffic rules.

During an expanded meeting of the parliamentary committee on state and legal policy, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Abkhazia, Walter Butba, agreed to suspend covert patrols on the roads of the republic until the appropriate certified technical means are received.

The reason for this decision was numerous complaints of motorists who believe that state traffic police officers (GAI) use hand-held radars, which fail to record speed accurately.

However, the ban imposed by the minister will be temporary for the time being.

Meanwhile, from July 1, a ban on the use of hand-held radars to detect violations of the speed limit on the roads was also introduced on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Such synchronism in the adoption of “anti-radar” decisions in Russia and Abkhazia in the traffic police of Abkhazia was called a coincidence. Moreover, the state traffic inspectorate emphasizes that “in Russia, the ban has been introduced on a permanent basis, while in our country it is temporary”.

