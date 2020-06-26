Abkhaz PM Ankvab worth $220 mln, ex-president Khajimba – $27 mln

The current Prime Minister of Abkhazia Alexander Ankvab and former President Raul Khadjimba were included in the list of the richest residents of Abkhazia, according to a Telegram channel popular in the republic, Mandarin.

They occupy the second and sixth places in the list, respectively.

The assets of the former president, and now the prime minister of Abkhazia, Alexander Ankvab, were estimated by Mandarin to be worth 220 million dollars.

However, Mandarin also noted he likely shares this estate with his unofficial business partner – businessman Levan Tuzhba.

A variety of businesses are credited with this tandem – from agricultural production in Abkhazia to financial companies and banks in world capitals.

MANDARIN estimates the fortune of ex-president Raul Khajimba at $27 million.

This is the estimated worth of two large Duty Free stores located on the Georgian-Abkhaz border and owned by the Khajimba family.

Alexander Ankvab served as president of Abkhazia from 2011 to 2014, and was forced to resign after mass protests. He was replaced by Raul Khajimba. But he was also forced to resign after mass protests in early 2020. In March 2020, the newly elected President of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania, appointed Alexander Ankvab as prime minister.

Mandarin named businessman Beslan Agrba the richest resident of Abkhazia.

He is the owner of a controlling stake in Russian companies Mistral Trading and Mistral Alco, distributes Abkhazian wine in Russia and produces various cereals.

Agrba’s wealth is estimated at approximately $250 million.

The rating of the ten richest residents of Abkhazia also includes the current Russian politician – State Duma deputy Otari Arshba, who is an ethnic Abkhaz.

Mandarin placed him in fourth place, indicating a fortune of $65 million.

