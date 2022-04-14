Abkhazia lifts anti-COVID restrictions

Coronavirus in Abkhazia

Abkhazia lifted anti-Covid restrictions. Due to the sharp decline in the coronavirus cases in the republic, specialized hospitals will be closed.

A stable reduction in the number of cases of COVID-19 in Abkhazia has been observed since the beginning of March.

Since that time, daily reports of new infections have been on the decline, and now they average several cases per day.

Hospitals and specialized departments, overcrowded in February with patients diagnosed with COVID-19, were empty by early April.

Due to the decline in the incidence, the government decided to close Covid hospitals and departments in Sukhum, Gagra, Tkuarchal, and Ochamchire.

As a result of this reduction, the main Covid hospital in Gudauta will remain the only medical center to combat coronavirus.

Over the entire period of the pandemic, the total number of coronavirus cases detected in Abkhazia has reached 53,000 people. 682 deaths have been registered.

