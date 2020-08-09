Abkhaz presidential aide rams through Russian border gate with car. Video

Abkhaz presidential aide Akhra Avidzba rammed through Russian border gates into Abkhazia after being told he could not leave Russia due to outstanding utility debts.

In this video which appeared on social media on August 8, an armored Land Cruiser with Dagestani license plates breaks through barriers on the Russian side of the border and enters Abkhazia.

Who is Akhra Avidzba?

Akhra Avidzba

Akhra Avidzba is a close relative of the famous Abkhaz thief-in-law (organised crime member) Alkhaz Avidzba, who was among several killed during the shoot out at a restaurant in Sukhum in November 2019.

Akhra Avidzba fought in Eastern Ukraine on the side of the regions unilaterally declaring independence from Kyiv, and is known in Abkhazia to hold the title “Hero of the DPR”.

It was Akhra Avidzba who was the driving force of the change of power in Abkhazia in January 2020. He led people to the presidential palace and called on them to storm the building, which ultimately led to the resignation of then President Raul Khajimba and new presidential elections.

On March 22, the leader of the united opposition, Aslan Bzhania, was elected president of Abkhazia, and Avidzba became his assistant.

About a month ago, Avidzba became an aide to President Aslan Bzhania for international affairs.

Avidzba himself explained that the Russian border guards did not let him out of the country because of unpaid utility bills. Avidzba has real estate and several cars registered under his name in Sochi.

“I showed them my Abkhaz diplomatic passport, they had no right to prevent me from leaving Russia. I said that upon returning from Abkhazia I would resolve the problem with the debt, but they still stood their ground,” said Avidzba.

The authorities have not yet reacted to the incident.