Georgia

95k Georgians apply for 300 seasonal jobs in Germany via online platform

To date, more than 95,000 people have already registered on a portal offering jobs to Georgians interested in seasonal work in Germany.

However, at this point, the German side has provided only 300 vacancies, the state employment agency told BMG.

They also said that they expect from the German side a “significant increase” in the number of vacancies in the future, although they did not specify when and how much.

To date, the competition is 315 people per seat.

Georgia is the first country with which Germany began to cooperate in this format, said the German Ambassador to Georgia Hubert Knirsch.

According to him, the agricultural sector is intended for seasonal work. That is, the citizens of Georgia will mainly work in the cultivation and collection of various seasonal vegetables, fruits and berries.

According to the programme, Georgian citizens will spend in Germany from one to three months, working five to six days a week. The duration of the working day is 8-10 hours.

The minimum wage is €9.5 per hour. Tax and food and lodging expenses are deducted from this amount.

To get a job, the applicant must first register on workabroad.gov.ge.

