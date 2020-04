A 95-year-old woman has died in Gudauta hospital in Abkhazia after contracting the coronavirus. She had several underlying chronic illnesses.

She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 11, but she refused hospitalization and agreed only on April 20 after a significant deterioration in her health.

As of April 26, three cases of coronavirus had been recorded in Abkhazia. Two had been cured and discharged from the hospital.