Unprecedented coronavirus outbreak in Georgia, record high numbers, new deaths

Over the past day, 227 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Georgia; two have died; and 69 people have recovered.

Latest reports from Georgia put the number of infected at 4,140. 1,643 patients have recovered. 24 have passed away.

Geography of incidence

Of the 227 new cases, 165 occurred in Adjara, 34 in Tbilisi, 14 in Imereti, four in Guria, four in Rustavi, two in Zugdidi, and one in Dusheti.

Daily new cases reported in September

September 1 – 23;

September 2 – 38;

September 3 – 20;

September 4 – 28;

September 5 – 25;

September 6 – 29;

September 7 – 34;

September 8 – 45;

September 9 – 44;

September 10 – 57;

September 11 – 87;

September 12 – 158;

September 13 – 152;

September 14 – 165;

September 15 – 170;

September 16 – 196;

September 17 – 179;

September 18 – 182;

September 19 – 187;

September 20 – 196;

September 21 – 193;

September 22 – 218;

September 23 – 227.