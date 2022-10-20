fbpx
Georgia-Russia

222,274 people came to Georgia from Russia in September

messenger vk-black email copy print


From Russia to Georgia

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia has published new statistics according to which 222,274 Russian citizens entered Georgia in September of this year, an increase of 511% over September 2021.

The information published by the Ministry of Internal Affairs does not indicate how many Russians have Georgia.

According to the Institute for the Development of Freedom of Information, in the first seven months of 2022 a total of 1,598 people received Georgian citizenship, of whom 723 wwere Russian citizens. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, 551 Russian citizens and eight Ukrainian citizens received Georgian citizenship as an exception.

Protests were held in Georgia demanding the introduction of a visa policy for Russians. This topic became especially relevant after the announcement of partial mobilization in Russia, when several thousand Russian citizens entered the country at once.

As for the position of the Georgian government, representatives of the Georgian Dream have repeatedly stated that they do not support the introduction of a visa policy for Russians, calling this step “irrational.”

