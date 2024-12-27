Ivanishvili should expect response beyond anything he could have imagined' — US politicians on situation in Georgia

US politicians slam Ivanishvili

Republican congressman and chairman of the Helsinki Commission, Joe Wilson, wrote on social media platform X that if the honorary chairman of Georgian Dream and the de facto ruler of Georgia, Bidzina Ivanishvili, carries out his plan to destroy Georgian democracy on December 29, he should expect a response beyond anything he could have imagined.

On December 29, the inauguration of the new president, Mikheil Kavelashvili, appointed by Georgian Dream, will take place. This date is set to be the last working day for the current president, Salome Zourabichvili, who has repeatedly stated that she will not leave office until new parliamentary elections are announced and a legitimate parliament elects a new president. Zourabichvili, the opposition, and a significant portion of civil society do not recognize the legitimacy of the new parliament, where the ruling party “Georgian Dream” holds the majority of seats, and claim that the parliamentary elections were marred by numerous violations and falsifications. The election results have triggered continuous large-scale protests across the country. No Western country, except for Hungary and Slovakia, has recognized the election results.

Following Joe Wilson’s tweet, statements from other congressmen and senators followed.

What US senators and congressmen say

Republican congressman, chairman of the Helsinki Commission, Joe Wilson:

“President Donald Trump has made it very clear where he stands on the self-professed enemies of America. If Bidzina Ivanishvili goes through with his plan to destroy Georgian democracy on December 29, he should expect a response like he’s never imagined.”

Joe Wilson then made another statement:

“Corrupt Bidzina Ivanishvili, a lover of China and Iran and hater of America, is trying to transform Georgia from a democracy into a dictatorship. We must put America First and cut all $$ to Georgia if that happens.”

“The American people stand with the Georgian people,” said Republican Senator John Cornyn, accompanying a tweet from the U.S. Helsinki Commission stating that members of Congress support the protesters in Georgia.

“For 4 weeks, the Georgian people have opposed their government’s lead down a dangerous path. Georgia’s dream is to join the transatlantic community, the government should honour that. I applaud the people’s perseverance and commitment to a brighter future – despite hardships they’ve endured,” Jim Risch, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, commented on the ongoing protests in the country.

“There need to be American sanctions placed on the country of Georgia,” wrote Republican Congressman Robert Aderholt.

For the first time in Georgia‘s history, dozens of individuals are under sanctions from the US and EU member states. Among them are high-ranking officials, judges, private individuals, businessmen, parliament members, and other members of Georgian Dream.

Sanctions vary:

More than 110 individuals are restricted from receiving US visas. Not only those on the sanctions list, but also their family members, will be unable to travel to the United States. This means that the restrictions affect several hundred people.

Hundreds of individuals (the exact list is unavailable) with diplomatic passports will no longer be able to travel to European Union countries without a visa.

Six individuals are on the Magnitsky List, which imposes strict financial sanctions, including the “freezing” of all assets, shares, and finances of those on the list. Four individuals from the list hold high-ranking positions.

More than 40 individuals are under sanctions from the Baltic states, and over 19 are under personal sanctions from Ukraine.

Many officials are subject to multiple sanction packages simultaneously. For example, the Minister of Internal Affairs and Vice Prime Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri. He has been included in the sanction lists of several countries, as well as the Magnitsky List.

Western partners have imposed sanctions on Georgian officials for obstructing democracy, human rights violations, spreading disinformation, corruption, and violent repression against demonstrators and journalists.

