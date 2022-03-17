Сost of living in Georgia reaches $72 per person

Living cost in Georgia

According to the National Statistical Service of Georgia, by February 2022, the cost of living increased by 34.1 lari per year and amounted to 231.3 lari (about $72). This means that compared to January, the subsistence minimum for men of working age increased by 5.1 lari.

According to the State Statistics Service, trade turnover increased by 49% in January-February.

It should be noted that the subsistence minimum for an average consumer in February amounted to 204.9 lari (about $32), which is 30.2 lari more than the same indicator in 2021.

Geostat also publishes information on Georgia’s trade turnover in January-February. According to the agency, in January-February 2022, the foreign trade turnover of goods in Georgia amounted to 2 billion 539 million US dollars, which is 49.2% more than in the same period last year.

According to the agency, in 2021, Georgia’s foreign trade turnover increased by 25.6`% and amounted to 14 billion 315 million US dollars.

How is the living wage calculated?



Today’s living wage is based solely on the cost of food and is calculated using a consumer basket. Therefore, the cost of living is calculated solely from the cost of food.

Consequently, the cost of living does not include utility bills, transportation costs and many other expenses incurred by citizens.

For example, the average cost of living in winter is about 20% more expensive than in summer.

The living wage is calculated from the following daily ration:

– Wheat bread – 250 grams

– Corn flour – 40 grams

– Beans – 20 Grams

– Rice – 10 grams

– Buckwheat – 10 grams

– Beef – 40 grams

– Pasta – 15 grams

– Pork – 20 grams

– Cottage cheese – 15 grams

– Cheese – 20 grams

– Pickles – 5 grams

– Eggplant – 10 grams



According to Geostat, the average household spending on food in Georgia is 44% of their total spending. That is, the population spends 44% of their income on their own food, and 56% on other services.

It should be noted that from this year, according to the new program of statistical research, Geostat will no longer calculate the subsistence minimum, since this indicator is not used in any planning and decision-making process.