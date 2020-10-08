The war in Karabakh on billboards in the center of Baku and Yerevan. Video

These days, instead of showing advertisements, billboards on the central streets of Baku and Yerevan run video footage of the destruction of equipment of the other side in the fights in Nagorno-Karabakh, which have been going on since September 27. A new large screen has been installed on Republic Square in Yerevan.

According to official data, at least 300 people have been killed on both sides, including the military and civilians, and thousands have been injured.Experts suggest that the number of casualties might be significantly higher, given the intensity and duration of the fighting.

The parties regularly report massive losses of equipment on the enemy’s side and accuse each other of spreading misinformation.