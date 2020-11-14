Mourning procession in Yerevan for soldiers, civilians killed in second Karabakh war. Photo report

A candle-light procession took place in Yerevan to honour the soldiers killed in Nagorno-Karabakh from September 27 to November 10.

2,317 soldiers’ bodies have been identified so far, the Ministry of Health says. Few of them remain to be identified, and more are expected to be brought in from the battlefield in the coming days.

Protesters gathered at Freedom Square, in the center of Yerevan. People also brought here photographs of the dead soldiers.

Then a torchlight procession took place through the city, during which the names of all the dead soldiers were read into a loudspeaker.

The organizers of the march – 17 opposition parties, which immediately after the signing of the trilateral agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Karabakh, began street protests. They demand the resignation of the prime minister of Armenia, who signed the truce, and the annulment of the ‘shameful’ truce.

However, on the day of commemoration of the victims, the opposition, as it stated in advance, did not make any political statements.

The ceremony ended at the building of the Institute of Ancient Manuscripts, the Matenadaran.

Here, protesters were informed that on Sunday memorial services would be held in churches.