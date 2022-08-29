Why did the US and French ambassadors refuse to travel to Shusha? Comments

Ambassadors refuse to travel to Shusha

The assistant to the President of Azerbaijan rebuked the US and French ambassadors’ refusal to travel to Shusha, calling it “disrespect for the territorial integrity” of the country. The US Embassy in Azerbaijan issued a response. The former United States ambassador to Baku noted that “he would not have gone either until there was a peace treaty.” According to Azerbaijani political scientist Elkhan Shahinoglu, sooner or later the ambassadors of both countries will have to visit both Shusha and Lachin.

What happened?

In Shusha (which Armenians refer to as Shushi) a conference was held on restoration of the regained territories, demining operations in the post-conflict period, and potential for urban development and international cooperation.

The conference was attended by Azerbaijani officials and members of the diplomatic corps operating in Turkey and Azerbaijan, including ambassadors of foreign countries and representatives of international organizations.

Foreign diplomats in Shusha. August 27, 2022. Photo: AzərTAc

The French and US ambassadors to Azerbaijan did not take part in the trip to Shusha.

“We perceive this as disrespect to our territorial integrity. As co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, France and the United States have not contributed to conflict resolution for thirty years. They have wasted Azerbaijan’s time for thirty years. By not joining this trip, they once again showed disdain,” Hikmet Hajiyev, aide to the President of Azerbaijan, said.

Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan: “I wouldn’t go either”

“If I were the US ambassador, I would not go to these places either until a peace agreement were concluded between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

Richard Kozlarich, former US ambassador to Azerbaijan (1994-1997), said this in an interview with Turan news agency with respect to the ambassadors’ refusal to visit Shusha.

According to Kozlarich, the purpose of such trips is “the opportunity to take pictures.”

“I would go there at any time of my choice, and not because I was ‘invited’,” he added.

US Embassy response

An embassy spokesman, in response to an inquiry from the Voice of America, replied: “The United States believes that through continued dialogue, interaction, including at the highest level, we can do everything possible to promote a lasting and comprehensive peace. As we have said before, there is no greater supporter of the independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan than the United States.”

Participants of the international conference in Dzhydir Duzu. Shusha, August 27, 2022. Photo: AzərTAc

The embassy representative also noted that US embassy staff have made and continue to make trips to all regions of Azerbaijan, including Agdam, Zangilan and Fizuli.

“Embassy staff visit all regions of the country to establish relations with Azerbaijan on such important issues as security, health, energy and economic development,” the embassy said in their response.

The French did not comment on the statement of the assistant to the President of Azerbaijan.

Comment from Baku

“Why do the US and French ambassadors not want to visit Shusha? I asked one of the ambassadors this, and the adviser to the ambassador of the other,” Elkhan Shahinoglu, an Azerbaijani political scientist and head of the Atlas analytical center, said.

“From their answers, it became clear that in order to travel to Shusha, both ambassadors must obtain permission from the officials of their countries. As long as there is no such permission, the ambassadors of the United States and France must refuse these invitations, ”he added.

According to the expert, in this case the question arises: why don’t Washington and Paris allow their ambassadors to visit Shusha?

“Apparently, this is due to the location of Shushi. For example, the same ambassadors do not refuse travel to Aghdam and Fizuli, also liberated from occupation. Shusha is the territory of the former Nagorno-Karabakh and the United States and France, refusing to travel, thus hint that the “status” of the region should still be determined.

“After the second Karabakh war, President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated that Karabakh would not receive any special status. Political circles in Washington and Paris also fear the wrath of the Armenian lobby. If the ambassadors go to Shusha, the Armenian lobby will demand that they also visit Khankendi (Stepanakert), and official Baku will not give permission for this.

“Despite the US and France’s obstinacy, sooner or later they will have to go. There is simply no alternative. For Washington and Paris do not want tension in relations with Azerbaijan because of the whim of the Armenian lobby,” Elkhan Shahinoglu said.

Ambassadors refuse to travel to Shusha