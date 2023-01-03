What will change for Georgian citizens in 2023?

What will change in Georgia in 2023

Pension

● Starting January 1, the pension for those under 70 will increase to 300 lari [about $100], and for those over 70 to 365 lari [about $135]. Pensioners living in mountainous areas will receive 355 and 440 lari [$131 and $162] respectively.

● Starting January 1, the upper limit for pension loans at Liberty Bank will be 26% instead of 36%.

State employees salary



● Starting January 1, the salaries of civil servants will increase by 10%, and that of law enforcement and military personnel by 20%.

Medical staff salaries and other changes



● Starting January 1, 2023, a minimum hourly wage for doctors and nurses will be established. The minimum wage for doctors is 7 lari per hour [about $2.5], to be at least 1260 lari per month [about $467], and for nurses 4.4 lari per hour [about $1.60], at least 792 lari per month [about $293] . According to the new regulation, the salary increase will affect about 9,000 doctors and more than 8,000 nurses.

● As of today, a law came into force that prohibits pharmacies from selling medicines at a price higher than the established one. Reference prices for medicines go into effect which determine the maximum upper limit of the price, above which the sale of goods entails liability established by law.

● Starting September 1, 2023, new permit conditions will need to be met for resuscitation services. This change is expected to improve the standards and quality of those services.

Socially vulnerable groups and children



● Social assistance for people with severe disabilities is increased by 65 lari [$24]. For other categories of disabled people, the payment has been increased by 35 lari [$13].

● From July 2023, financial support for socially vulnerable children will increase by 50 lari [about $18] to 200 lari [$74] per child.

Maternity leave



● The changes also affected maternity leave. The amount of assistance for private sector employees will be doubled and instead of 1,000 lari, it will be 2,000 lari [$740 instead of $370] (previously this amount was received by public sector employees). School teachers will also receive full pay during maternity leave.

● Starting in 2023, a one-time assistance of 1,000 lari [about $370] will be provided to every third and subsequent newborn.

Drivers



● Starting January 1, the fee for a car registration certificate will increase by 65 lari, and the cost of obtaining a license plate will also increase by 45 lari. Accordingly, registration of a vehicle will cost 100 lari instead of 35 lari [$37 instead of $13], and a license plate 80 lari instead of 35 lari [$30 instead of $13].

● Starting September 1, 2023, those who wish to obtain a driver’s license will be required to know the technical condition of the vehicle. Questions about the technical performance of the car will be added to the practical test. The driver candidate must answer the questions visually using the appropriate tool, or verbally.

● Starting January 1, 2023, during periodic technical inspections, vehicles will also be checked for noise. The noise emitted by the vehicle must not exceed the decibels allowed by law.

● From January 1, 2023, the criteria for conducting vehicle emissions inspections will be tightened. In particular, the emission standard (CO) for gasoline-powered vehicles registered before April 1, 2020 has been reduced from 0.6% to 0.55%. The change applies to gasoline-powered vehicles that were registered in the country before April 1, 2020.

Carrying a weapon



● The fine for carrying bladed weapons in crowded places and public transport has been increased from 200 to 500 lari with subsequent confiscation of weapons.

Occupational Safety and Health

● Starting January 1, 2023, it will become mandatory to place safety- and health-related signs in workplaces.

Alcohol



● Starting January 1, 2023, alcoholic beverages intended for sale on the domestic market are subject to mandatory certification.

Food safety



● All food processing operators are required to use a Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) system by June 1, 2023. The system is part of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area Agreement (DCFTA) with the European Union and has been gradually introduced in Georgia since 2015.

Fuel



● From January 1, 2023, the moratorium announced by Georgia in 2020 on the import of Euro-5 diesel fuel will no longer be in effect. Henceforth this type of diesel will be supplied to Georgia from Azerbaijan.

