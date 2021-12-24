ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

What does younger generation think about USSR? Opinion from Georgia. Video

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgian youth talks about the USSR 30 years after its collapse

The Soviet Union ceased collapsed 30 years ago – in December 1991. Since then, a generation of quite mature people has grown up in the post-Soviet countries. This generation does not remember the USSR and only knows what it has heard about it. We asked Gigu Chokheli, a 29-year-old programmer from Georgia, what he has heard about life in the Soviet Union and how he feels about it.

Most read

1

A scandal around 10-year-old girl in Azerbaijan

2

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov: Georgia is being dragged into NATO against its people's will

3

Anti-vaccination movement in the countries of Eastern Partnership - sources, scope, consequences

4

Why did Azerbaijani Central Election Commission exclude 2 million people from voter lists?

5

Zone of fear: report from the Georgian-Abkhaz dividing line

6

Opinion from Baku: Moscow is increasing its aggression

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews