Prime Minister of Georgia and the Party of Global War

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze believes that the cancellation of his visit to the United States did not occur without the involvement of the so-called “party of global war.” According to him, Georgia must establish relations with everyone, including the “party of global war.” Irakli Kobakhidze made this statement at a special briefing.

Additionally, Kobakhidze called the information false that he had tried to meet with presidential candidate Donald Trump or other representatives of the U.S. Republican Party during his stay in the United States.

On September 25, the U.S. Embassy in Georgia confirmed the information that the Biden administration had canceled the invitation for Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to the traditional reception for world leaders and senior UN representatives. In addition, the Georgian delegation was denied all meetings.

What did the Prime Minister say?

Regarding the dinner or handshake, all delegations representing around 200 countries were invited to the reception. How many of these countries are authoritarian? About half of them are either self-declared or recognized autocracies […] and they were also invited. What is the logic here? There is only one logic — in this case, the hand of the so-called ‘global party of war’ is felt everywhere.

We must come to an agreement with everyone, including the ‘global party of war,’ even if interests change. Interests are temporary; they shift as the situation changes.

When the two electoral processes are over, when the war in Ukraine is over, we are confident that the interests concerning our country will change significantly, and we will have the opportunity to reset relations with everyone and in all directions.

[Regarding the meeting with Trump] This is an absolute lie. A typical lie. This information came from one of the experts of the Lelo party — allegedly that we tried, with the help of Israeli authorities, to organize certain meetings. This is the same lie.

I want to remind you that [Salome Zurabishvili’s] [visit to Europe] is unconstitutional, which is a clear legal fact. And when certain political leaders in Europe meet with Salome Zurabishvili, they are showing blatant disrespect for the constitutional order of Georgia.

The supremacy of the Georgian constitution is a principle that must be upheld not only by the citizens of Georgia but also by foreign partners, which unfortunately is not happening. This points to certain value problems that manifest in certain countries. When you do not respect the constitution of a candidate country, it certainly indicates disrespect for the supremacy of that country’s constitution.

On October 1, the honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, made a statement in which he noted that he does not accuse either the U.S. or the EU of “financial blackmail,” but blames the so-called “party of global war” for this.

According to Ivanishvili, the so-called “party of global war” — whose existence is known only to the ruling Georgian Dream party and its leaders, but whose nature remains unknown — influences politicians and bureaucrats both in the U.S. and the EU.

Ivanishvili also stated that he has already communicated his position to his American colleagues in writing and is ready to publicly discuss the contents of the letter if the embassy requests it.