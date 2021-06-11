Vox-pop: does everyone want to get Covid passport in Azerbaijan?

Since June 10, some Azerbaijan has lifted some of the pandemic-induced restrictions and quarantine regime which was first introduced in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, shopping centers, gyms, beaches and temples have resumed their work. But gyms and temples can only be entered by presenting a Covid passport.

The government has already announced the opening of other places on July 1, the work of which was prohibited more than a year ago. These include theaters, cinemas and concert halls and, according to statements by representatives of the headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, these establishments will also be available only to owners of Covid passports.

A Covid passport is issued on a special website to the fully vaccinated individuals and to those who have had a COVID-19 infection within the last six months.

JAMnews conducted a survey on the streets of Baku, asking the residents of the capital of Azerbaijan if they are planning to acquire a COVID passport.