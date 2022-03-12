Voting begins in Abkhazia's parliamentary elections

Parliamentary elections in Abkhazia

In Abkhazia on March 12, voting is held for elections to the parliament – the People’s Assembly of the Republic of Abkhazia.

Elections are held according to the majoritarian system.

There are 123 candidates for 35 seats in the main legislative body.

Of these, 107 are men and 16 are women. 25 candidates, according to official figures, are temporarily out of work. Among the contenders for a deputy mandate to the People’s Assembly are 19 acting deputies.

Candidates for deputies who receive more than 50% of votes are considered elected.

According to preliminary estimates of experts, in more than half of the districts, a second round of voting will be required to determine the winner.

