Abkhazia

Voting begins in Abkhazia's parliamentary elections

Parliamentary elections in Abkhazia

In Abkhazia on March 12, voting is held for elections to the parliament – the People’s Assembly of the Republic of Abkhazia.

Elections are held according to the majoritarian system.

There are 123 candidates for 35 seats in the main legislative body.

Of these, 107 are men and 16 are women. 25 candidates, according to official figures, are temporarily out of work. Among the contenders for a deputy mandate to the People’s Assembly are 19 acting deputies.

Candidates for deputies who receive more than 50% of votes are considered elected.

According to preliminary estimates of experts, in more than half of the districts, a second round of voting will be required to determine the winner.

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are her / his own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

