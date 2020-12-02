November 10 declared Victory Day in Azerbaijan, September 27 – Memorial Day

Starting in 2021, Azerbaijan will celebrate Victory Day in the Second Karabakh War on November 10. By another order, President Ilham Aliyev established the Day of Remembrance, which falls on September 27.

On November 10, 2020, the second Karabakh war was stopped by the signing of a trilateral statement by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the Prime Minister of Armenia. As a result of this war, Azerbaijan regained seven regions around Nagorno-Karabakh, the city of Shusha and several settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh.

With one more order, the Azerbaijani leader established a Memorial Day. It will be celebrated on September 27th every year. It was on this day of 2020 that hostilities began in Karabakh, which lasted 44 days.