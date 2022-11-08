Lines at the Polish embassy

Vice Speaker of the Polish Seimas Malgorzata Goszewska, who visited Tbilisi last week, drew attention to the endless lines at the Polish embassy in Tbilisi. She believes it to be an indicator that the Georgian government is not engaged in solving social problems and Georgian citizens are leaving the country en masse.

“In general, I pay a lot of attention to the life and position of an ordinary person with an average income in Georgia. I must say that this is not the best situation. In Poland, the party that I represent was initially focused on solving social problems, implementing specific social programs. Unfortunately, I don’t see the Georgian government doing this. This is demonstrated by the endless lines at the Polish embassy and consulate. People tend to go to Poland, and they do it not because they love Poland very much and want to be there, but because of social difficulties,” Goszewska said.

After the European Union introduced a visa-free regime for citizens of Georgia, Poland became one of the main directions of labor migration from Georgia.

Unlike many other countries, Poland offers Georgian citizens legal work. You can read exactly how Georgians travel and do business in Poland in a report prepared by JAMnews two years ago from Warsaw and Wroclaw.

In addition, today Poland is the main destination for those trying to get to the US through Mexico, because Poland remains the most popular among countries issuing category D work visas.